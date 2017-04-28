Two players each from Long Island’s two nationally ranked Division I college lacrosse teams are among the nominees for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award presented annually to the top male and female college lacrosse players in the United States.
Attack Josh Byrne and goalie Jack Concannon of Hofstra and attack Kylie Ohlmiller and midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke of Stony Brook were among the 25 men and 25 women nominees announced Friday by the Tewaaraton Foundation.
Latest college sports stories
Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be selected from these groups on May 11 and invited to the 17th annual Tewaaraton Award ceremony on June 1 in Washington, D.C..
Among the men’s nominees are attack Dylan Molloy of Brown (a St. Anthony’s graduate from Setauket), who won the 2016 Tewaaraton. Other Long Island men on the list are Justin Guterding (Garden City) and Jack Bruckner (Ward Melville) of Duke, Jake Froccaro (Port Washington) of Villanova and Nick Aponte (West Islip) of Penn State.
Long Island women on the list include Caroline Fitzgerald (Mount Sinai) of Florida, Cortney Fortunato (Northport) of Notre Dame and Nadine Hadnagy (Farmingdale) of Maryland.
Men’s Tewaaraton Award nominees
Nick Aponte, Penn State - Sr., Attack
Trevor Baptiste, Denver - Jr., Face-off
Jack Bruckner, Duke - Sr., Attack
Josh Byrne, Hofstra - Sr., Attack
Connor Cannizzaro, Denver - Sr., Attack
Jack Concannon, Hofstra - Jr., Goalie
Zach Currier, Princeton - Sr., Midfield
Connor Fields, Albany - Jr., Attack
Nick Fields, Johns Hopkins - Sr., Defense
Jake Froccaro, Villanova - Sr., Midfield
Justin Guterding, Duke - Jr., Attack
Colin Heacock, Maryland - Sr., Attack
Nick Mariano, Syracuse - Sr., Midfield
Dylan Molloy, Brown - Sr., Attack
Sergio Perkovic, Notre Dame - Sr., Midfield
Benny Pugh, Richmond - Sr., Goalie
Matt Rambo, Maryland - Sr., Attack
Ben Reeves, Yale - Jr., Attack
Sergio Salcido, Syracuse - Sr., Midfield
John Sexton, Notre Dame - Jr., Long Stick Midfield
Michael Sowers, Princeton - Fr., Attack
Patrick Spencer, Loyola - Soph., Attack
Joel Tinney, Johns Hopkins - Jr., Midfield
Zed Williams, Virginia - Sr., Attack
Jake Withers, Ohio State - Sr., Face-off
Women’s Tewaaraton Award nominees
Sam Apuzzo, Boston College - Soph., Attack
Sammi Burgess, Florida - Sr., Attack
Madison Carter, Penn State - Soph., Attack
Alex Condon, Penn - Jr., Midfield
Ellie DeGarmo, Princeton - Sr., Goalie
Riley Donahue, Syracuse - Jr., Attack
Erica Evans, Canisius - Jr., Midfield
Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida - Sr., Defense
Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame - Sr., Attack
Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland - Sr., Defense
Molly Hendrick, North Carolina - Sr., Attack
Olivia Hompe, Princeton - Sr., Attack
Darby Kiernan, Colorado - Jr., Attack
Steph Lazo, Penn State - Sr., Attack
Sarah Martin, Albany - Sr., Midfield
Marie McCool, North Carolina - Jr., Midfield
Michaela Michael, USC - Sr., Attack
Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook - Jr., Attack
Catie Smith, Cornell - Sr., Defense
Paige Soenksen, Colorado - Sr., Goalie
Mollie Stevens, Florida - Sr., Attack
Zoe Stukenberg, Maryland - Sr., Midfield
Megan Taylor, Maryland - Soph., Goalie
Dorrien Van Dyke, Stony Brook - Sr., Midfield
Megan Whittle, Maryland - Jr., Attack
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.