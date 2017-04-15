Hofstra vs. Drexel
Hofstra men's lacrosse lost to Drexel, 13-12, in an NCAA division l game on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead.
Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) and Drexel's Robert Frazee (22) go for the ball in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday April 15, 2017 at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball behind the net in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Kyle Gallagher (29) goes for the ball after a faceoff while being covered by Drexel's Jimmeh Koita (20) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) carries the ball to the net while being covered by Drexel's Kyle Strang (17) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) carries the ball around the net and passes to Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) who scores in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Tim Golden (21) moves the ball while being covered by Drexel's Kyle Strang (17) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball and scores in the first quarter while being covered by Drexel's Jake Gennosa (43) during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) winds up and scores in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) shoots and scores while being covered by Drexel's Will Stabbert (18) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) makes a save in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) takes the ball to the net while being covered by Drexel's Michael Meurer (33) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) moves the ball while being covered by Drexel's Brendan Fabian (9) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Hofstra's Josh Byrne (22) looks to move the ball while being covered by Drexel's Jake Gennosa (43) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
Drexel's Luke Hurley (10) moves the ball while being covered by Hofstra's Josh Byrne (22) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.
