Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 70° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    LacrosseSportsCollege

    Hofstra vs. Drexel

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Hofstra men's lacrosse lost to Drexel, 13-12, in an NCAA division l game on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at James M. Shuart Stadium in Hempstead.

    Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) and Drexel's Robert Frazee
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) and Drexel's Robert Frazee (22) go for the ball in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday April 15, 2017 at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball behind
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball behind the net in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Kyle Gallagher (29) goes for the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Kyle Gallagher (29) goes for the ball after a faceoff while being covered by Drexel's Jimmeh Koita (20) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) carries the ball to
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) carries the ball to the net while being covered by Drexel's Kyle Strang (17) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) carries the ball around
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) carries the ball around the net and passes to Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) who scores in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Tim Golden (21) moves the ball while
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Tim Golden (21) moves the ball while being covered by Drexel's Kyle Strang (17) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball and
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) moves the ball and scores in the first quarter while being covered by Drexel's Jake Gennosa (43) during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) winds up and scores
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Dylan Alderman (23) winds up and scores in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) shoots and scores while
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) shoots and scores while being covered by Drexel's Will Stabbert (18) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) makes a save in
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Jack Concannon (12) makes a save in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) takes the ball to
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Ryan Tierney (43) takes the ball to the net while being covered by Drexel's Michael Meurer (33) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) moves the ball while
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Jimmy Yanes (8) moves the ball while being covered by Drexel's Brendan Fabian (9) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Hofstra's Josh Byrne (22) looks to move the
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Hofstra's Josh Byrne (22) looks to move the ball while being covered by Drexel's Jake Gennosa (43) in the first quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Drexel's Luke Hurley (10) moves the ball while
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Drexel's Luke Hurley (10) moves the ball while being covered by Hofstra's Josh Byrne (22) in the second quarter during an NCAA Division l men's lacrosse game between Hofstra and Drexel on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at Hofstra University.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.