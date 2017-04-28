Hofstra vs. Stony Brook
Stony Brook beat Hofstra, 19-4, in a women's lacrosse game on Friday, April 28, 2017, at Shuart Stadium.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller drives to the net defended by Hofstra's Annalise Martin in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller dodges against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller dodges against Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella as Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller guards the defender in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Samantha DiSalvo reacts after she scores a goal against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller is checked by Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke passes the ball for an assist on a goal by Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller as Hofstra's Maddie Fields defends in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller shoots to score a goal past Hofstra goalie Maddie Fields in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller looks to pass as her sister Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller moves her defender in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller is surrounded by Hofstra defenders in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller shoots the ball against Hofstra goalie Maddie Fields in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller is checked in the head by Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller controls the ball against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Kristin Yevoli shoots to score a goal past Hofstra's Carlee Ancona in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller is defended behind the goal by Hofstra's Annalise Martin in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller is defended by Hofstra's Annalise Martin in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Ally Kennedy, midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke and attacker Kylie Ohlmiller celebrate a goal against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller looks to feed the ball from behind the cage against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller controls the ball against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Keri McCarthy takes the draw against Hofstra's Amanda Seekamp in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller is checked by Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella as Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller reacts in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller, right, celebrates her goal with midfielder Keri McCarthy as Hofstra goalie Maddie Fields looks on in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller protects the ball from Hofstra's Alyssa Parrella in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
Stony Brook midfielder Kristin Yevoli drives the ball against Hofstra in an NCAA women's lacrosse game at Shuart Stadium on Friday, April 28, 2017.
