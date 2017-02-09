Women's college lacrosse players from Long Island to watch
Bob Herzog picks 10 women's college lacrosse players who went to high school on Long Island to watch for the 2017 season. Players are listed alphabetically.
Maggie Bill, North Carolina (Huntington/St. Anthony’s), M, Jr.(Credit: AP / Chris Szagola)
Preseason All-American red-shirted last season. Also a UNC soccer star.
Lindsay Darrell, Northwestern (West Islip), D, Jr.(Credit: Northwestern Athletics / Stephen J. Carrera)
One of four seniors, she's a defensive stabilizer who also takes draws.
Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida (Mount Sinai), D, Sr.(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Four-year starter is one of nation's top defenders. Had 44 groundballs.
Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame (Northport), A, Sr.(Credit: Fighting Irish Media)
Three-time All-American scored career-high 64 goals with 27 assists.
Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland (Farmingdale), D, Sr.(Credit: AP / Rich Schultz)
All-American anchors back line for team that lost in NCAA finals to UNC.
Kyra Harney, Duke (Bay Shore), A, Jr.(Credit: AP / Chris Szagola)
Preseason All-American scored 51 goals but will run the offense this year.
Nicole Levy, Syracuse (East Islip), A, So.(Credit: Syracuse Athletic Communications)
Creative offensive player scored 46 goals with 22 assists in rookie season.
Kaitlyn Montalbano, Towson (West Islip/St. John the Baptist), M, Jr.(Credit: Towson Athletics / Kevin Tellekamp)
Started all 20 games and led team in goals (36), assists (23) and points (59).
Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook (Floyd), A, Sr.(Credit: Alan J Schaefer)
Led nation in points (116), including an NCAA record 100 goals.
Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook (Islip), A, Jr.(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Quarterback of the offense had 47 assists to go with 44 goals.
