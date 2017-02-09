Subscribe
    Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy, right, and Kylie Ohlmiller (Credit: Alan J Schaefer)

    Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy, right, and Kylie Ohlmiller celebrate Murphy's sixth goal during the America East Conference semifinal against New Hampshire at LaValle Stadium on May 6, 2016.

    Women's college lacrosse players from Long Island to watch

    Updated
    By   bob.herzog@newsday.com

    Bob Herzog picks 10 women's college lacrosse players who went to high school on Long Island to watch for the 2017 season. Players are listed alphabetically.

    Maggie Bill, North Carolina (Huntington/St. Anthony’s), M, Jr.

    Preseason All-American red-shirted last season. Also a UNC
    (Credit: AP / Chris Szagola)

    Preseason All-American red-shirted last season. Also a UNC soccer star.

    Lindsay Darrell, Northwestern (West Islip), D, Jr.

    One of four seniors, she's a defensive stabilizer
    (Credit: Northwestern Athletics / Stephen J. Carrera)

    One of four seniors, she's a defensive stabilizer who also takes draws.

    Caroline Fitzgerald, Florida (Mount Sinai), D, Sr.

    Four-year starter is one of nation's top defenders.
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Four-year starter is one of nation's top defenders. Had 44 groundballs.
    Note: Pictured right

    Cortney Fortunato, Notre Dame (Northport), A, Sr.

    Three-time All-American scored career-high 64 goals with 27
    (Credit: Fighting Irish Media)

    Three-time All-American scored career-high 64 goals with 27 assists.

    Nadine Hadnagy, Maryland (Farmingdale), D, Sr.

    All-American anchors back line for team that lost
    (Credit: AP / Rich Schultz)

    All-American anchors back line for team that lost in NCAA finals to UNC.

    Kyra Harney, Duke (Bay Shore), A, Jr.

    Preseason All-American scored 51 goals but will run
    (Credit: AP / Chris Szagola)

    Preseason All-American scored 51 goals but will run the offense this year.

    Nicole Levy, Syracuse (East Islip), A, So.

    Creative offensive player scored 46 goals with 22
    (Credit: Syracuse Athletic Communications)

    Creative offensive player scored 46 goals with 22 assists in rookie season.

    Kaitlyn Montalbano, Towson (West Islip/St. John the Baptist), M, Jr.

    Started all 20 games and led team in
    (Credit: Towson Athletics / Kevin Tellekamp)

    Started all 20 games and led team in goals (36), assists (23) and points (59).

    Courtney Murphy, Stony Brook (Floyd), A, Sr.

    Led nation in points (116), including an NCAA
    (Credit: Alan J Schaefer)

    Led nation in points (116), including an NCAA record 100 goals.

    Kylie Ohlmiller, Stony Brook (Islip), A, Jr.

    Quarterback of the offense had 47 assists to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Quarterback of the offense had 47 assists to go with 44 goals.

