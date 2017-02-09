Men's college lacrosse players from Long Island to watch
Top 10 Long Island Division I men's lacrosse players to watch (Listed alphabetically)
Nick Aponte, Penn State (West Islip), A, Sr.(Credit: Mark Selders)
Got hot late last season and finished with 30 goals, 19 assists.
Colin Burke, Fairfield (Cold Spring Harbor), A, So.(Credit: Stockton Photo)
Led CAA in scoring as a freshman with 46 goals, 17 assists.
Jack Concannon, Hofstra (Lindenhurst/St. Anthony’s), G, Jr.(Credit: James Escher)
Third-team preseason All-American had 8.56 goals-against average.
Jake Froccaro, Villanova (Port Washington), M, Sr.(Credit: James Escher)
Transfer from Princeton had hot start and finished with 40 goals, 15 assists.
Justin Guterding, Duke (Garden City), A, Jr.(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)
Very accurate lefthanded shooter scored 43 goals with 28 assists.
Dylan Molloy, Brown (Setauket/St. Anthony’s), A, Sr.(Credit: David Silverman Photography)
Won Tewaaraton Award as junior and led NCAA in scoring with 62 goals, 54 assists.
Tim Muller, Maryland (Garden City/Chaminade), D, Sr.(Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)
One of nation's top defenders. Had 42 groundballs, 24 forced turnovers.
Jeff Reh, Stony Brook, (Miller Place), M, Sr.(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)
One of nation's top defensive middies likely will play more offense.
Will Sands, Bucknell (Locust Valley, Friends), A, Jr.(Credit: Bucknell Athletics)
Three-year starter can dodge (36 goals) and feed (28 assists).
Brian Sherlock, Loyola (NIssequogue/St. Anthony’s), M, Sr.(Credit: Larry French/Loyola Athletics)
Superb, fiery two-way player had 24 goals, 13 assists for Final Four team.
