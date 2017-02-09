Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 31° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    LacrosseSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Penn State celebrates Nick Aponte's (10) goal during (Credit: Mark Selders)

    Penn State celebrates Nick Aponte's (10) goal during the game with the Villanova. No. 15/12 Penn State men's lacrosse came up short in a 19-9 decision against Villanova Saturday Feb. 27, 2016 at the Penn State Lacrosse Field.

    Men's college lacrosse players from Long Island to watch

    Updated
    By   bob.herzog@newsday.com

    Top 10 Long Island Division I men's lacrosse players to watch (Listed alphabetically)

    Nick Aponte, Penn State (West Islip), A, Sr.

    Got hot late last season and finished with
    (Credit: Mark Selders)

    Got hot late last season and finished with 30 goals, 19 assists.

    Colin Burke, Fairfield (Cold Spring Harbor), A, So.

    Led CAA in scoring as a freshman with
    (Credit: Stockton Photo)

    Led CAA in scoring as a freshman with 46 goals, 17 assists.

    Jack Concannon, Hofstra (Lindenhurst/St. Anthony’s), G, Jr.

    Third-team preseason All-American had 8.56 goals-against average.
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Third-team preseason All-American had 8.56 goals-against average.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Jake Froccaro, Villanova (Port Washington), M, Sr.

    Transfer from Princeton had hot start and finished
    (Credit: James Escher)

    Transfer from Princeton had hot start and finished with 40 goals, 15 assists.

    Justin Guterding, Duke (Garden City), A, Jr.

    Very accurate lefthanded shooter scored 43 goals with
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Very accurate lefthanded shooter scored 43 goals with 28 assists.

    Dylan Molloy, Brown (Setauket/St. Anthony’s), A, Sr.

    Won Tewaaraton Award as junior and led NCAA
    (Credit: David Silverman Photography)

    Won Tewaaraton Award as junior and led NCAA in scoring with 62 goals, 54 assists.

    Tim Muller, Maryland (Garden City/Chaminade), D, Sr.

    One of nation's top defenders. Had 42 groundballs,
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mitchell Leff)

    One of nation's top defenders. Had 42 groundballs, 24 forced turnovers.

    Jeff Reh, Stony Brook, (Miller Place), M, Sr.

    One of nation's top defensive middies likely will
    (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan)

    One of nation's top defensive middies likely will play more offense.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Will Sands, Bucknell (Locust Valley, Friends), A, Jr.

    Three-year starter can dodge (36 goals) and feed
    (Credit: Bucknell Athletics)

    Three-year starter can dodge (36 goals) and feed (28 assists).

    Brian Sherlock, Loyola (NIssequogue/St. Anthony’s), M, Sr.

    Superb, fiery two-way player had 24 goals, 13
    (Credit: Larry French/Loyola Athletics)

    Superb, fiery two-way player had 24 goals, 13 assists for Final Four team.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Related Media

    Stony Brook's Courtney Murphy, right, and Kylie Ohlmiller Long Island women's college lacrosse players to watch

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.