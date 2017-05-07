Duke could return to Long Island for the NCAA Division I men’s lacrosse quarterfinals on May 20, but it won’t be easy. The unseeded Blue Devils must upset No. 6 seed Johns Hopkins on Saturday p.m. to earn a spot in the quarterfinals at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium against the winner of Sunday’s game between unseeded Loyola and No. 3 Ohio State.
The other half of the bracket that leads to Hofstra features games matching No. 4 Notre Dame and unseeded Marquette on Sunday and No. 5 Denver against unseeded Air Force on Saturday. Those winners also will play at Shuart. The Long Island games will be at noon and 2:30 p.m.
The remaining seeds announced Sunday night are No. 1 Maryland, No. 2 Syracuse, No. 7 Penn State and No. 8 Albany. The quarterfinals from that part of the bracket will be played at Delaware on Sunday, May 21.
In Division II, Adelphi’s men and women teams each were awarded No. 1 seeds in the North region. The men’s team hosts No. 4 seed Pace on Saturday while the women’s team drew a bye and will host the winner of the game between No. 4 New Haven and No. 5 Mercy, also on Saturday. The LIU Post women drew the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 NYIT at LeMoyne on May 12.
