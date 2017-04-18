Hofstra was selected Tuesday to host the NCAA men’s lacrosse quarterfinals from 2019-2022. Combined with Shuart Stadium having already been selected to host the same event next month and in 2018, this is the first time one institution has been chosen to host the quarterfinals for six consecutive years since the NCAA has gone to two predetermined sites for men’s lacrosse.
“We are thrilled to bring four great teams to James M. Shuart Stadium in each of the next six years,” Hofstra athletic director Jeff Hathaway said in a statement. “We’re very proud that the NCAA and lacrosse world recognizes Hofstra as a premiere location for the quarterfinal games.”
The four largest crowds in Shuart Stadium history occurred during the hosting of the NCAA lacrosse quarterfinals, including 13,519 for the 2014 doubleheader, the largest-ever lacrosse crowd on Long Island.
The trick, of course, is for the Pride, currently ranked in the top 10 in all three college polls, to earn a chance to play a postseason game on its home turf.
