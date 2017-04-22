Katie Meinecke scored the overtime goal at the 2:16 mark, giving NYIT the win over Stonehill, 13-12, Saturday in non-league women’s lacrosse.

NYIT (14-1) was down 8-5 going into the second half.

Alyssa Milano scored the tying goal and the go-ahead goal in regulation making the score 12-11. Stonehill’s Taylor Shannahan tied the score at 12 with 7:06 left in regulation.

Milano scored five goals and Meinecke scored four goals.

St. Joseph’s 17, USMMA 6: Brooke Kreuscher scored five goals to lead St. Joseph’s (6-1) in Skyline. Kristin Carroll and Nicole Stoppelli each had four goals. Stoppelli had five assists.

LIU Post 16, Mercy 11: Ryan McKinney scored seven goals to lead LIU Post (5-0) in ECC. Connor Bird scored five goals. Olivia Kirk made eight saves.

Adelphi 19, Assumption 4: Kate Beier scored four goals to lead Adelphi (10-1) in NE10. Jacqueline Jahelka, Alison Johnson and Case Zalewski each scored three goals.

SUNY-Old Westbury 12, College of Mount Saint Vincent 4: Rachel Phillips scored four goals to lead SUNY-Old Westbury (4-2) in Skyline. Sara Bey and Halle Johnson each scored two goals.

MEN’S GAMES

Molloy 11, Roberts Wesleyan 5: Tim Steinman and Connor Slane each scored three goals to lead Molloy (2-3) in ECC. Kevin Pastier had two goals and two assists.

NYIT 13, Chestnut Hill 9: Matthew Chanenchuk and LeRoy Halftown both scored three goals to continue NYIT’s undefeated streak in ECC. NYIT (7-0) is tied for first place in ECC with Mercy. The two will play each other Saturday at Dobbs Ferry.

Farmingdale 23, College of Mount Saint Vincent 7: Mike Curry scored five goals to lead Farmindale (5-4) in Skyline. Ryan Wieczorek scored three goals.

Adelphi 9, Le Moyne 5: Shane Deboer scored three goals to lead Adelphi (9-1) in NE10. Brendan Mcdougal made 12 saves. Adelphi clinched the NE10 conference title.