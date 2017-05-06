LIU Post earned its third straight ECC women’s lacrosse championship after defeating Mercy, 12-7, yesterday. Ryan McKinney continued dominating the field and earning her leading scorer title with three goals yesterday and 52 goals for the season.

The host Pioneers (15-2) were up 6-2 going into the half. Mercy (16-3) came close to tying the score in the second half but the Pioneers scored four unanswered goals from the 13:42 mark until 6:07. Olivia Kirk made three of her career-high 18 saves before Mercy scored with 46 seconds remaining.

Kirk was named Most Outstanding Player of the ECC tournament. Cara Douglas scored her first goal for the Pioneers with 31 seconds left. Alyssa Mallery, Brianna LeCompte and Stefani Vagelatos each added two goals.

Farmingdale State 16, St. Joseph’s (LI) 5: Sophomore Tori Johnston made 15 saves to lead Farmingdale State in the Skyline Conference championship game. Johnston was named the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Janisha Sanchez totaled three goals and five assists, Kristen Keller added four goals and Victoria Varone had three goals for the Rams (17-1). Farmingdale State outscored St. Joseph’s 11-2 in the first half.

With the win, the Rams earned an automatic bid into the NCAA Division III championship. Their opponent will be determined today.

Adelphi 14, University of New Haven 7: Jacqueline Jahelka, Michele Scannell and Alison Johnson each scored three goals to lead Adelphi in the NE10 semifinals at Le Moyne College in Syracuse. Jahelka now has 60 goals and 23 assists for the season. The Panthers (17-1) started the game scoring eight unanswered goals. The Panthers won 18 of 23 draw controls and picked up 22 ground balls. Adelphi is going for its fourth straight NE10 championship and will face host Le Moyne today at 1 p.m. This is the third straight year the Panthers have played the Dolphins in the final. Le Moyne is only team to beat Adelphi this season.