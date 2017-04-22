Chelsea Hawks remembers throwing a few no-hitters at Shoreham-Wading River, but she said she never had thrown a perfect game — not in Little League, travel ball, high school or her first three years of college.

Since its inception in 1985, Molloy’s softball program had never had a perfect game, either.

So it was a first all-around on April 17, when Hawks struck out 14 and did not allow a baserunner in a 1-0 win over Dominican College. The senior threw 93 pitches and recorded the other seven outs on three flyouts and four groundouts.

“It didn’t really click until afterwards,” said Hawks, a Wading River native. “It’s just a really good feeling to go out as a senior with something like that.”

As the game progressed, Hawks knew she was in control. She just did not realize she was perfect until second baseman Ashley Fedor told her so after the final out.

“I couldn’t remember if there was a walk in the first couple innings,” Hawks said, “but I didn’t want to check the book because I didn’t want to put the idea in my head.”

Hawks, who was 12-9 with a 1.93 ERA through Friday, credited junior catcher Alexandra Russo’s pitch-calling for the perfect game.

“I put my full trust in my catcher Alex Russo,” Hawks said. “I didn’t shake her off once that entire game. She calls every single pitch.”

Adelphi women bounce back

After losing a regular-season game for the first time since April 22, 2015, the Adelphi women’s lacrosse team routed Assumption, 19-4, on Saturday. The Panthers, ranked No. 1 in the country, fell to Le Moyne, 5-4, on Tuesday nearly two years after falling to New Haven. Adelphi (13-1) did not lose in 2016 until the NCAA championship game, against Florida Southern.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Around LI

Farmingdale State: Senior attackman Ryan Wieczorek (West Islip) set a single-season school record on Wednesday, scoring his 57th goal in a 15-7 loss to Montclair State. Wieczorek also had 12 assists for a total of 69 points through Friday . . . Farmingdale softball swept Wednesday’s double header against NYU with a pair of walk-off wins. In the first game, Jessica Lombardo doubled in Alexa Luna in the bottom of the seventh for a 1-0 win. Jenna Crawford was the hero in the second game, singling in Marietta Silliman in the bottom of the seventh for a 7-6 win.

Mercy: Islip’s Matt Nalbone threw a three-hit shutout in Mercy’s 2-0 win over Queens on Friday, setting a school record for most strikeouts in a career. With 11 strikeouts on the day, Nalbone improved his career total to 196. The previous record was 192.

NYIT: Through Friday’s doubleheader sweep of Pace, NYIT’s Laura McLaughlin had not allowed an earned run in 42 ⅔ consecutive innings. The streak began April 9 at Bridgeport, and NYIT is 10-2 since then. McLaughlin was named ECC Pitcher of the Week on April 17.

Adelphi: Adelphi senior golfer Nick Kelapire shot a 73, 74 (147, plus-5) on April 17 to win the Long Island Intercollegiate Championship at Bellport Country Club. Adelphi, which loses only Kelapire to graduation, placed second in the team standings behind Farmingdale.

St. Joseph’s: sophomore Lindsay Ramos set the school’s women’s lacrosse career record for saves in Wednesday’s 17-3 win over Maritime. She entered the day with 256 saves and made 11 in the win, breaking Courtney Wickline’s previous record of 264.

Stony Brook: junior Kaylyn Gordon won her third America East Field Performer of the Week on April 19. Her 12.27-meter mark won the triple jump at the Metropolitan Championships where she also placed fifth in the long jump at 5.59 meters.

LIU Post: Freshman midfielder Alyssa Mallery scored in the final minute of overtime on Thursday, lifting No. 5/7 LIU Post a 9-8 win over No. 10/15 New Haven. The Pioneers bounced back after relinquishing a 6-1 lead and allowing New Haven to score the overtime-forcing goal with two seconds remaining.

Molloy: Kevin Pastier collected his second consecutive East Coast Conference men’s lacrosse Rookie of the Week award on April 19. The attackman, who leads Molloy with 22 goals after scoring twice on Saturday, earned the honor after posting three goals and two assists in a 12-6 win over Assumption on April 12.

Adelphi: Junior infielder Brenna Martini was named the Northeast-10 Player of the Week on April 17. She earned the award for the third time this season after hitting .643 and driving in 10 runs over six games.