ECC final: NYIT men's lacrosse vs. Mercy
NYIT beat Mercy in overtime, 9-8, in the ECC men's lacrosse championship game on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at LIU Post.
Mercy's Tommy McPartland, left, and NYIT's Frank Callan during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
NYIT's Alex Seltzer prevents a Mercy goal during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
Mercy's Anthony DeVito , left, tries to get away from NYIT's Matt Murphy during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
Mercy's Luke Baron, top, battles for ball with NYIT's Shlomo Amar during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
NYIT's Tom Hughes scored the winiing goal in overtime against Mercy during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
Mercy's Nick Wilcox, left, and NYIT's Austin Fitzpatrick vie for the ball during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
Mercy's Antonio Rey gets sandwiched in between NYIT's Ian Prate, left, and Shlomo Amar , right, during the East Coast Conference championship at LIU Post on Saturday, May 6, 2017,
