Skyline Conference final: SUNY Maritime vs. St. Joseph's College
SUNY Maritime captured its first conference title with a victory over St. Joseph's College in the Skyline Conference championship on Monday at St. Joseph's College.
Maritime second baseman Chris Deddo (18) with an RBI single to right field in the bottom of the first inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime starting pitcher Anthony D'Ancona (19) delivers in the top of the first inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime DH Stephen Semier (10) with an RBI double to right field in the bottom of the fifth inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
The Maritime College baseball players celebrate, including two who are shipping out after the game - Aaron Schiavoni (26) and Stephen Semier (10) on the field after their 14-2 victory over Mount St. Mary's College for the Skyline Championship on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
The Matitime College baseball team members who are shipping out for a 90 day voyage after the game (l-r) Tyler Stuart, Joe Scerra, Connor Alwan, Joe DeLeo, Stephen Semier, Aaron Schiavoni, Sean McQuail and Matt Costleigh on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime starting pitcher Anthony D'Ancona (19) reacts after the last out in the top of the first inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime starting pitcher Anthony D'Ancona (19) delivers in the top of the third inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue. .
The Maritime College baseball players celebrate on the field after their 14-2 victory over Mount St. Mary's College for the Skyline Championship on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
The winning Maritime College baseball team gathers for a Championship portrait after the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
The Maritime College baseball team piles on in celebration after their 14-2 victory over Mount St. Mary's College for the Skyline Championship on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime starting pitcher Anthony D'Ancona (19) and catcher Aaron Schiavoni embrace at the mound after the last out in the top of the ninth inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime shortstop Matt Costleigh (3) throws to second for the force play in the top of the third inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime shortstop Matt Costleigh (3) corrals a ground for the out in the bottom of the first inning of the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
Maritime catcher Aaron Schiavoni (26) follows the flight of his second RBI double to right field during the game on Monday, May 8, 2017 at St. Joseph 's College Athletic Complex in Patchogue.
