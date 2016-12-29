St. John's vs. No. 13 Butler
The St. John's men's basketball team upset No. 13 Butler, 76-73, in its Big East opener Thursday at Carnesecca Arena.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts as he walks off the court after his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
The St. John's Red Storm bench reacts late in the game as they take the lead over the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts late in the game as his team secures the lead over Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball to tie the game in the final minutes against the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm acknowledges the crowd after his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball to tie the game in the final minutes against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game as his team secures the lead over Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates as he walks off the court after his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game as his team secures the lead over Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
The St. John's Red Storm bench reacts late in the game as they take the lead over the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs reacts Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game as his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game as his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm smiles after his team defeated the Butler Bulldogs in an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Tyler Wideman #4 of the Butler Bulldogs dunks the ball against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot defended by Tyler Lewis #1 of the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Fans watch as Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm controls the ball in the final seconds of the first half against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Kelan Martin #30 of the Butler Bulldogs is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs is defended by Richard Freudenberg #20 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a layup against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Tyler Lewis #1 of the Butler Bulldogs is defended by Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm looks on against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is surrounded by the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Tyler Wideman #4 of the Butler Bulldogs is defended by Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs reacts from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Avery Woodson #0 of the Butler Bulldogs is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm directs his team against the Butler Bulldogs during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.
