St. John's vs. DePaul

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Players wear #13 warmup uniforms in honor of Felipe Lopez Day during a game between the St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Joe Hanel #33 and Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after dunking the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is helped up by Felipe Lopez after falling in a game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket defended by Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Brandon Cyrus #4 of DePaul is defended by Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons handles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons collides with Malik Ellison #0 and Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm on his way to the basket during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons is pursued by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is boxed out by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is fouled by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.