    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    St. John's vs. DePaul

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    St. John's defeated DePaul, 78-68, in a Big East men's basketball game Monday at Carnesecca Arena.

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Players wear #13 warmup uniforms in honor of
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Players wear #13 warmup uniforms in honor of Felipe Lopez Day during a game between the St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Joe Hanel #33 and Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after dunking the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is helped up by Felipe Lopez after falling in a game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket defended by Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Brandon Cyrus #4 of DePaul is defended by
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Brandon Cyrus #4 of DePaul is defended by Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons handles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons collides with Malik Ellison #0 and Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm on his way to the basket during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons is pursued by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is boxed out by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is fouled by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm and Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons battle for a loose ball during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

