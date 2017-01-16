St. John's vs. DePaul
St. John's defeated DePaul, 78-68, in a Big East men's basketball game Monday at Carnesecca Arena.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Players wear #13 warmup uniforms in honor of Felipe Lopez Day during a game between the St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Joe Hanel #33 and Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm handles the ball on offense against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after dunking the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is helped up by Felipe Lopez after falling in a game against the DePaul Blue Demons at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons yells at his team from the sideline against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Brandon Cyrus #4 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket defended by Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Brandon Cyrus #4 of DePaul is defended by Shamorie Ponds #2 of St. John's during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons handles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons collides with Malik Ellison #0 and Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm on his way to the basket during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Eli Cain #11 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons is pursued by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Joe Hanel #33 of the DePaul Blue Demons is boxed out by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Head coach Dave Leitao of the DePaul Blue Demons looks on against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is fouled by Tre'Darius McCallum #10 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Devin Gage #3 of the DePaul Blue Demons is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm and Billy Garrett Jr. #5 of the DePaul Blue Demons battle for a loose ball during a game at Carnesecca Arena on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
