St. John’s was on the comeback trail on Sunday night. The Red Storm had fallen behind 24th-ranked Xavier by as much as 15 points and had erased all but two points of the deficit. The crowd of 8,723 at the Garden had finally come to life and Marcus LoVett was exhorting it to cheer louder by raising both hands in the air during a break in play.

With the Musketeers trying to hold on after losing star point guard Edmond Sumner to an unsightly knee injury, the Red Strom was on the cusp of an upset. It just couldn’t get to the summit. Unable to overcome the combination of a miserable three-point shooting performance and Xavier’s relentless offensive rebounding, St. John’s ultimately fell, 82-77, in Big East action.

The Red Strom (10-13, 4-6) failed to build on an impressive road win over Providence and reach .500 in conference play. It shot 5-for-23 on three-pointers and was outrebounded 45-26, including 17 offensive rebounds by Xavier.

“That was a winnable game,” a clearly disappointed LoVett said.

Asked if he thought his team should have won, Storm coach Chris Mullin said, “Should have? I don’t know. Definitely could have.”

When Xavier’s Trevon Bluiett pulled up for a three-pointer in transition, the Musketeers (15-6, 5-3) were up 59-44 with 9:52 to play. They were still up 68-57 when Sumner scored on a drive and came down awkwardly, his left knee bending in the wrong direction with 6:01 left. Still, St. John’s climbed back and twice got to within two. It might even have gotten a lead if not for four missed free throws in the run.

LoVett made one of two free throws to make it 68-66 before Shamorie Ponds committed a backcourt foul on the press to give quentin Goodin two free throws. Then Ponds was fouled on a drive and made two free throws to make it 70-68. Xavier answered with a RaShid Gaston one-hander and a Bluiett bank shot around a LoVett turnover for a 74-68 lead.

The Musketeers made enough free throws in the final minute to pull it out.

Ponds finished with 23 points and LoVett and Bashir Ahmed each had 11 points. Bluiett had 21 points and Sumner 17 with seven assists for Xavier, which could be facing an uncertain future. Musketeers coach Chris Mack said, “it obviously didn’t look good. We’ll find out Monday [after] an MRI. Keep him in your prayers.”

Xavier is hoping not to suffer the same fate at Creighton, which climbed to No. 7 and is now searching after star point guard Maurice Watson was lost for the season.

Mullin felt that “most nights we probably win but we make some threes.” Still he felt optimism in the face of defeat.

“I’ll focus on the comeback. We got down 15 and we didn’t get discouraged. We hung around,” he said. “But ultimately some of those rebounds came back to haunt us. Believe it or not, I’m kind of optimistic [because] usually we make some threes and we were 5-for-23 from the three-point line. And then the 17 offensive rebounds was probably the difference.”