NEWARK, N.J. — Angel Delgado scored 21 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season and Seton Hall beat St. John’s 86-73 on Sunday.
He became the first Pirate to score 20-plus and grab at least 20 boards in a Big East Conference game. His rebounds tied Herb Pope’s program record, set Jan. 8, 2011, for a Big East game.
Delgado got his 20th rebound with 51 seconds left after a missed free throw and he pumped his fist before being subbed out.
Myles Powell added 19 points for Seton Hall (13-6, 3-4). Desi Rodriguez had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Khadeen Carrington scored 10 with eight assists.
It was a tight game early with six lead changes in the first 5:30, but Delgado sparked Seton Hall to a 20-point halftime lead. Delgado had 14 rebounds at the break as Seton Hall outrebounded St. John’s 30-15.
Marcus LoVett led St. John’s (9-12, 3-5) with 22 points and Bashir Ahmed had 19 points and seven rebounds.
