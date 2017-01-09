WASHINGTON — L.J. Peak made 10 straight free throws and scored 16 points, and Georgetown beat St. John’s 83-55 on Monday night for the Hoyas’ first Big East victory this season.
Georgetown went on a 22-2 run, spanning halftime, to take control. St. John’s didn’t make its second field goal of the second half until Marcus LoVett’s 3-pointer at the 9:17 mark and the Red Storm’s fifth make after halftime came with 22.2 seconds left on Malik Ellison’s dunk.
St. John’s scored 18 points in the final 20 minutes on 5-of-25 shooting and turned it over 11 times.
Rodney Pryor and Jagan Mosely each scored 13 points for Georgetown (9-8, 1-4). Mosely made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts as the Hoyas were 27 of 33 (81.8 percent). Marcus Derrickson added 11 points.
Shamorie Ponds scored 12 points on 3-of-11 shooting for St. John’s (8-10, 2-3), which finished at 27.6 percent from the floor.
St. John’s has lost 12 straight games at Georgetown.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.