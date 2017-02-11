Several times in the past few weeks, St. John’s has shown just what it is capable of, regardless of what it has done in the past. This was another one of those times. The Storm held off Seton Hall and its big man Angel Delgado for a 78-70 win at Madison Square Garden Saturday afternoon.

When St. John’s met Seton Hall in Newark three weeks ago, it was no contest. The Storm was so throttled inside and demoralized, Chris Mullin said afterward that his team was “soft and selfish.” Clearly, St. John’s was not going to let that happen again.

Having been dominated by Seton Hall big man Angel Delgado last month, St. John’s came out energetically and aggressively this time. In the first half alone, the Storm blocked seven shots (three apiece by Tariq Owens and Kassoum Yakwe). Delgado had only three points and six rebounds in the first 20 minutes as the Storm led by 10.

St. John’s kept up the intensity after intermission. In one sequence, Owens beat Delgado for a rebound off a Seton Hall miss—despite Delgado’s 40-pound weight advantage—and started a fast break that ended with a layup by Federico Mussini, giving St. John’s a 63-49 edge.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Marcus LoVett finished with 19 points and Shamorie Ponds scored 17 as the Storm had another in a series of satisfying and promising wins.

Throughout the day, there were chants of “Cha-arles Oak-ley” and “We Want Oakley!” but in the end the biggest cheers were for the home team, which is 12-14, 6-7 in the Big East—only a half-game behind Seton Hall (5-7).