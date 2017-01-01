ROSEMONT, Ill. — Marcus Lovett scored 22 points and St. John’s defeated DePaul, 79-73, Sunday to start 2-0 in Big East play for the first time since 2010-11.
The Red Storm (8-7, 2-0) followed up their win over No. 13 Butler by beating the Blue Demons (7-8, 0-2).
“Tonight in the first half we played OK,” Red Storm coach Chris Mullin said. “Our defense was a little lackadaisical. The second half we came out and held them to 33 points . . . I told them to win on the road you have to play 40 minutes.”
Shamorie Ponds added 15 points and Bashir Ahmed four three-pointers and 14 points. Darien Williams had 12 points and nine rebounds.
Eli Cain scored 18 points, including all of DePaul’s in a 7-2 run to get the Blue Demons within 68-66 with 3:19 left but St. John’s responded with its own 7-2 spurt capped by two Lovett free throws for a seven-point lead with 43 seconds remaining.— AP
