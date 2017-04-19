St. John’s announced on Wednesday that it has signed Mikey Dixon, a transfer from Quinnpiac.
Dixon, a 6-2 guard, was the 2017 MAAC rookie of the year after averaging 16.5 points per game last season. Under NCAA transfer rules, Dixon must sit out one full academic year and will then have three years of eligibility remaining.
“Our staff looks forward to working with Mikey,” St. John’s head coach Chris Mullin said in a statement. “Mikey has a good offensive skill set, he can score at a high level and comes with Division I experience. We believe Mikey will be a good fit for our program and style of play.”
Dixon started 20 of 31 games for the Bobcats as a freshman, scoring double-figures 26 times, including 10 20-point performances. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and ranked 15th in the MAAC with 60 3-pointers.
“I felt like St. John’s was the best opportunity for me on and off the court,” Dixon said in a statement. “I am excited to play for Coach Mullin and the rest of the coaching staff.”
