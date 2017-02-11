St. John's vs. Seton Hall
St. John's hosted Seton Hall in a Big East men's basketball game on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
The St. John's Red Storm reserves react against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates after his team defeated the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with his team during a timeout against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm misses a dunk as Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts to grab the rebound during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with Kassoum Yakwe against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
The Most Reverend John Oliver Barres the Bishop of the Rockville Centre Diocese is presented with a St. John's Red Storm jersey by Conrado University President "Bobby" Gempesaw during a men's basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is pursued by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
The shoes of Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm are seen against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a layup against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm looks to pass against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Tariq Owens of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates drives to the basket against Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Michael Nzei of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts a shot defended by Malik Ellison of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates a play against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Myles Powell of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm looks on as Marcus LoVett is defended by Madison Jones of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm high-fives the fans after his team defeated the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Madison Jones of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Amar Alibegovic of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a layup against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Michael Nzei of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
Tariq Owens of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
