St. John's vs. Seton Hall

St JohnsSports•College

The St. John's Red Storm reserves react against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The St. John's Red Storm reserves react against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates after his team defeated the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with his team during a timeout against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm misses a dunk as Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts to grab the rebound during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with Kassoum Yakwe against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The Most Reverend John Oliver Barres the Bishop of the Rockville Centre Diocese is presented with a St. John's Red Storm jersey by Conrado University President "Bobby" Gempesaw during a men's basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is pursued by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The shoes of Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm are seen against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington #0 of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a layup against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The Most Reverend John Oliver Barres the Bishop of the Rockville Centre Diocese is presented with a St. John's Red Storm jersey by Conrado University President "Bobby" Gempesaw during a men's basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm looks to pass against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Tariq Owens of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Desi Rodriguez of the Seton Hall Pirates drives to the basket against Shamorie Ponds and Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Nzei of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts a shot defended by Malik Ellison of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khadeen Carrington of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The Most Reverend John Oliver Barres the Bishop of the Rockville Centre Diocese is presented with a St. John's Red Storm jersey by Conrado University President "Bobby" Gempesaw during a men's basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates a play against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Myles Powell of the Seton Hall Pirates is defended by Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm looks on as Marcus LoVett is defended by Madison Jones of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm high-fives the fans after his team defeated the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Madison Jones of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Amar Alibegovic of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Angel Delgado of the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a layup against the Seton Hall Pirates during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The Most Reverend John Oliver Barres the Bishop of the Rockville Centre Diocese is presented with a St. John's Red Storm jersey by Conrado University President "Bobby" Gempesaw during a men's basketball game between the St. John's Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Michael Nzei of the Seton Hall Pirates attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.