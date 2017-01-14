St. John's vs. Villanova

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats attempts a lay up against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a lay up under pressure from Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats is defended by Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Stormduring an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats is defended by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm is pursued by Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with his team during a timeout against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin speaks with Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats congratulates his team after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Eric Paschall #4 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm has words with Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm grabs the rebound against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm grabs the rebound against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats is defended by Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Stormduring an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats attempts a lay up over Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The St. John's Red Storm bench reacts late in the game against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds #2 reacts with teammate Marcus LoVett #15 and Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm dunks the ball against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm saves a ball from going out against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats shakes hands with head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm after an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm and Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats battle for the rebound during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm scores a layup against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts to grab the rebound against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm is pursued by Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Darryl Reynolds #45 of the Villanova Wildcats goes up for the rebound against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Eric Paschall #4 of the Villanova Wildcats drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Marvin Clark Jr. #10 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The St. John's Red Storm bench reacts late in the game against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jalen Brunson #1 of the Villanova Wildcats grabs the rebound away from Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official Brian O'Connell against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm and Darryl Reynolds #45 of the Villanova Wildcats battle for the tipoff during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm saves the ball from going out against the Villanova Wildcats during an NCAA game at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, January 14, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Villanova and St. John's.