St. John's vs. No. 4 Villanova
St. John's hits the road to face No. 4 Villanova in a Big East men's basketball matchup on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Villanova forward Eric Paschall, left, and St. John's forward Tariq Owens (11) dive for a loose ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Villanova forward Darryl Reynolds (45) and St. John's forward Tariq Owens tangle over a rebound in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts after a made basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Donte DiVincenzo #10, Mikal Bridges #25, Josh Hart #3 and Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats celebrate in the first half against the St. John's Red Storm at the Wells Fargo Center on February 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts after a made basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
St. John's head coach Chris Mullin shouts at a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats dives for the ball against Marcus LoVett #15 and Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on February 4, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
ADVERTISEMENT
Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) takes a shot past St. John's forward Kassoum Yakwe (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Villanova guard Donte DiVincenzo (10) goes to the basket past St. John's guard Malik Ellison (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) is fouled by St. John's forward Kassoum Yakwe (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) takes a shot past St. John's forward Kassoum Yakwe (14) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.