St. John's vs. Xavier
St. John's fell to Xavier, 97-82, in a Big East men's basketball game on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at the Cintas Center.
Xavier's Quentin Goodin, left, and Edmond Sumner (4) celebrate in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) shoots over St. John's Marcus LoVett (15) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier head coach Chris Mack reacts in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) looks to pass against St. John's Shamorie Ponds (2) and Tariq Owens (11) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's J.P. Macura (55) blocks a shot by St. John's Marcus LoVett (15) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) shoots against St. John's Tariq Owens (11) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
St. John's head coach Chris Mullin directs his players from the bench in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's Edmond Sumner (4) passes around St. John's Tariq Owens, center, in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) rebounds against St. John's Tariq Owens (11) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Xavier's Quentin Goodin (3) dunks as St. John's Malik Ellison, right, looks on in the first half an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
