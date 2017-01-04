St. John's vs. No. 10 Creighton
St. John's hosts No. 10 Creighton in a Big East men's basketball game Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena.
Khyri Thomas #2 of the Creighton Bluejays is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kassoum Yakwe #14 and Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm battle for a loose ball with Justin Patton #23 and Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays is congratulated by his teammates after dunking the ball against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm and Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays battle for the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm and Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays battle for the ball during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays questions a call against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khyri Thomas #2 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Khyri Thomas #2 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays is defended by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot defended by Toby Hegner #32 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Davion Mintz #1 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Marcus Foster #0 of the Creighton Bluejays dunks the ball for the first points of the game against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Justin Patton #23 of the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Creighton Bluejays during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Maurice Watson Jr. #10 of the Creighton Bluejays is defended by Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Marcus Foster #0 of the Creighton Bluejays collides into Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York on Wednesday, January 4, 2017. NCAA Basketball between Creighton and St. John's.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.