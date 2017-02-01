St. John's vs. Marquette
St. John's beat Marquette, 86-72, in a Big East men's basketball game Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm defended by Luke Fischer #40 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
The St. John's Red Storm bench reacts late in the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket defended by Matt Heldt #12 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates late in the game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Former New York Mets and St. John's Red Storm pitcher John Franco is honored during a time out during a men's basketball game between St. John's and Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot defended by Luke Fischer #40 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Jajuan Johnson #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles scores a three-point basket against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm high-fives a fan after scoring a basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Duane Wilson #1 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official during a men's basketball game against Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Luke Fischer #40 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Tariq Owens #11 and Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Andrew Rowsey #30 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is fouled by Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Duane Wilson #1 of the Marquette Golden Eagles handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles reacts against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm shakes hands with Kassoum Yakwe #14 during a stoppage against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts after scoring a basket against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Jajuan Johnson #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Former New York Mets and St. John's Red Storm pitcher John Franco is honored during a time out during a men's basketball game between St. John's and Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Andrew Rowsey #30 of the Marquette Golden Eagles drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
The St. John's Red Storm bench looks on during a men's basketball game against Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Markus Howard #0 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Darien Williams #45 of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Former tennis player John McEnroe looks on during a men's basketball game between St. John's and Marquette at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Luke Fischer #40 of the Marquette Golden Eagles is defended by Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Jajuan Johnson #23 of the Marquette Golden Eagles has his shot blocked by Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with his team during a timeout against the Marquette Golden Eagles during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm and Sam Hauser #10 of the Marquette Golden Eagles battle for a loose ball during a men's basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.