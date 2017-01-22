St. John's vs. Seton Hall
St. John's fell to Seton Hall, 86-73, in a Big East men's basketball game on Sunday at the Prudential Center.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm reacts against the Seton Hall Pirates during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Seton Hall Pirates during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Myles Powell #13 of the Seton Hall Pirates reacts after scoring a basket against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
A view of the mis-matched shoes of Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm against the Seton Hall Pirates during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
A Seton Hall Pirates fan attempts to distract the free throw shooter against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm complains to the official against the Seton Hall Pirates during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Angel Delgado #31 of the Seton Hall Pirates laughs after missing an open dunk attempts against the St. John's Red Storm during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm drives to the basket against the Seton Hall Pirates during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Myles Powell #13 and Desi Rodriguez #20 of the Seton Hall Pirates on his way to the basket during an NCAA basketball game at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
Seton Hall forward Desi Rodriguez (20) goes up for the ball over St. John's forward Kassoum Yakwe, of Mali, (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
The Seton Hall Sapphires dance team perform during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between St. John's and Seton Hall Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
St. John's guard Shamorie Ponds (2) dribbles during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall forward Angel Delgado (31), of the Dominican Republic, competes for the ball with St. John's guard Malik Ellison (0) and forward Kassoum Yakwe (14), of Mali, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall forward Angel Delgado, of the Dominican Republic, (31) looks to shoot past St. John's forwards Tariq Owens (11) and Kassoum Yakwe, of Mali, (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall forward Michael Nzei (1), of Nigeria, shoots as St. John's forwards Darien Williams (45) and Tariq Owens (11) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
St. John's head coach Chris Mullin reacts to a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
St. John's guard Bashir Ahmed (1) and forward Tariq Owens (11) grab for the ball with Seton Hall forward Angel Delgado, of the Dominican Republic, (31) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard reacts to play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
St. John's guard Marcus LoVett (15) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Newark, N.J.
