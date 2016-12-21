St. John's vs. Syracuse
St. John's defeated host Syracuse, 93-60, in an NCAA men's basketball game at the Carrier Dome on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
St. John's Shamorie Ponds, center, shoots in the first half against Syracuse on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
St. John's Bashir Ahmed, left, dunks over Syracuse's Dajuan Coleman, center, and Syracuse's Tyus Battle, right, in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Syracuse assistant coach Gerry McNamara, left, and Taurean Thompson, right, react late in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
St. John's Richard Freudenberg, left, and teammate Tarig Owens, center, and others celebrate on the St. John's bench late in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Syracuse's Taurean Thompson, left, and Syracuse assistant coach Adrian Autry, right, react on the bench late in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
St. John's Marcus Lovett, right, celebrates with teammate Richard Freudenberg, left, in the second half against Syracuse on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
St. John's Tarig Owens, right, yells after a basket was made in the first half against Syracuse on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Syracuse's Andrew White III, left, looks to pass the ball under pressure from St. John's Malik Ellison, right, in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim yells to his players in the first half against St. John's on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Syracuse's Andrew White III, right, passes the ball over St. John's Marcus Lovett, center, in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
St. John's Marcus Lovett, left, shoots past Syracuse's Taurean Thompson, right, in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
