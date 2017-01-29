Subscribe
    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm and Tyrique Jones #0 of the Xavier Musketeers battle for position during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    St. John's vs. No. 24 Xavier

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    St. John's hosts No. 24 Xavier in a Big East men's basketball game Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Tariq Owens #11 of the St. John's Red Storm blocks a shot by Sean O'Mara #54 of the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers handles
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Bashir Ahmed #1 of the St. John's Red Storm questions the call against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers is
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers is defended by Federico Mussini #4 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Richard Freudenberg #20 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Richard Freudenberg #20 of the St. John's Red Storm looks to pass against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Malik Ellison #0 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by J.P. Macura #55 of the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St.
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Assistant coach Greg St. Jean of the St. John's Red Storm instructs his team against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Federico Mussini #4 and Richard Freudenberg #20 of
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Federico Mussini #4 and Richard Freudenberg #20 of the St. John's Red Storm await a stoppage before checking in against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers handles
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    J.P. Macura #55 of the Xavier Musketeers and
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    J.P. Macura #55 of the Xavier Musketeers and Kassoum Yakwe #14 of the St. John's Red Storm battle for the rebound during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm attempts a shot against the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers handles
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers is
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers is defended by Marcus LoVett #15 of the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Head coach Chris Mullin of the St. John's Red Storm speaks with his player Tariq Owens #11 during a game against Xavier at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Shamorie Ponds #2 of the St. John's Red Storm is defended by Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Kaiser Gates #22 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Kaiser Gates #22 of the Xavier Musketeers attempts a shot against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers drives
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Edmond Sumner #4 of the Xavier Musketeers drives to the basket against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers handles
    (Credit: Steven Ryan)

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers handles the ball on offense against the St. John's Red Storm during a game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017.

