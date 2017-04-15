Very few things have come easy for the Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team this season and Saturday was no exception.

After controlling the game throughout, Vermont scored three goals in the final six minutes, but the Seawolves held on for a 10-9 road victory on Saturday in America East play.

Alex Corpolongo led Stony Brook with four goals, including his final goal with one second remaining in the third quarter, and he extended his second-longest active scoring streak in the nation to 29 games. Ryan Bitzer added two goals and two assists and Tom Haun had two goals and four assists. Bitzer extended his streak to 32 straight with a point.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Stony Brook, who improves to 6-5 on the season and 2-2 in conference. The Seawolves improve to 5-1 against non-ranked opponents and 5-2 overall on the road.

“It was a huge league win for our team this afternoon,” coach Jim Nagle said. “I’m happy for our guys, they worked hard this week in practice and it paid off for them. They held strong late in the game, and God bless that post.”

Vermont (5-7, 1-4) had three shots hit the post with less than three minutes remaining in the game, including the final shot as time expired. Stony Brook goalkeeper Michael Bollinger mad 12 saves and had five groundballs.

Wayne White and Jake Sheets added goals with Harrison Matsuoka and Jeff Reh adding assists. White’s goal came with 13:19 remaining in the game to give the Seawolves their largest lead at 9-4 before Vermont scored five of the game’s final six goals.

Ben French and Dawes Milchling each had two goals and an assist for the Catamounts. Vermont outshot Stony Brook, 33-31, including 13-4 in the fourth quarter. Stony Brook won the turnover differential, 12-10, with Vermont holding a 13-9 faceoff advantage.

Stony Brook remains on the road next Friday at UMass Lowell before closing the conference season at home with Binghamton.