Stony Brook announced on Friday that former men’s basketball star Jameel Warney will have his No. 20 jersey retired by the school next month.

Warney will be honored in a halftime ceremony on the school’s campus on Feb. 18 during a game against Binghamton. The start time for that game is 7 p.m.

Warney, a three-time America East player of the year, led the Seawolves to the America East tournament title last season and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, the first in the school’s history. Warney finished his Stony Brook career as the school’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks and games played. He finished with 2,132 points in his four-year career. He also is one of 108 players in NCAA history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 rebounds.

“Jameel gave so much to Stony Brook during his four years on campus and is incredibly deserving of this honor,” Stony Brook director of athletics Shawn Heilbron said in a statement. “His legacy at Stony Brook is unmatched, and I am excited for his number 20 to take its rightful place in the rafters along with the America East and NCAA Tournament banners that he helped our team achieve last season.”

Warney is currently playing for the Texas Legends of the NBA Development League and is averaging 15 points and seven rebounds per game.

Stony Brook Hall of Famer Joe Nathan’s No. 22 is the only other retired number in the school’s history.