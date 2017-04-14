Kylie Ohlmiller’s exceptional 2017 season for the Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team continued in Friday night’s 20-6 throttling of host Vermont, as the junior became the nation’s first 100-point scorer when she assisted Kristin Yevoli’s goal 2:38 into the second half.

Ohlmiller had five goals and six assists, notching three straight helpers in the Seawolves’ 9-0 spurt in approximately the first 15 minutes of the second half that blew the game open. Stony Brook, which is now 13-1 and 4-0 in the America East, led 18-4 before Vermont’s Jenna Janes stopped the run with 15:15 left in the game.

Dorrien Van Dyke added four goals and one assist, and Samantha DiSalvo had two goals and two assists. DiSalvo had three ground balls, and Ally Kennedy led the team with four. DiSalvo also had six draw controls, tied for the team lead with Keri McCarthy.

The Seawolves dominated in two key areas, controlling 21 of 28 draws and outshooting Vermont 39-14.

“I liked that we had nine different scorers and took almost 40 shots while holding them to 14,” coach Joe Spallina said. “We have a little break now and we will give the team a few days to rest the legs and get back to being the best version of Stony Brook for next week’s game.”

The Seawolves next play UMBC at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 22 at LaValle Stadium.