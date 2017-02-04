ALBANY — Lucas Woodhouse scored 23 points to give him four straight games with at least 20 points and Stony Brook held on to beat Albany, 72-65, Saturday night.

The Great Danes got within four points at 68-64 when Dallas Ennema drilled a three-pointer with 46 seconds left in the game.

Bryan Sekunda hit the second of two free throws and Woodhouse buried a pair to make it 71-64 with 21 seconds to play.

“I’m really proud of our guys for playing a complete 40 minutes,” Stony Brook coach Jeff Boals said. “I got a little worried when they [the Great Danes] started pressing toward the end, but we did a good job at the end of the game.

“We talked about playing with some toughness. We knew that they were going to make some runs and that we needed to bend and not break. We hit some big free throws in the end. We knew we had to outrebound them to win the game and we did that.”

Stony Brook won the rebounding battle, 31-29, with 20 second-half boards.

Woodhouse, who hit the game-winning shot to beat New Hampshire on Wednesday night, shot 8-for-15 from the field, including 3-for-7 from beyond the arc. One of the leading free-throw shooters in the nation, Woodhouse was 4-for-4 from the line.

Roland Nyama scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half for the Seawolves (13-10, 8-2 America East).

Greig Stire scored 15 points and Joe Cremo added 14 for Albany (14-11, 5-5). Devonte Campbell contributed 12 points.

It is the first time the Seawolves swept Albany since the 2012-13 season.