BANGOR, Maine — Lucas Woodhouse scored 20 points, Tyrell Sturdivant added 16 and Stony Brook used a big run in the second half to defeat Maine, 74-54, on Saturday.

After Wes Myers of Maine made a layup at the 14:41 mark of the second half to even the game at 42, the seventh tie to go with 13 lead changes, the Seawolves reeled off 23 straight points.

Kameron Mitchell started the run with a three-pointer. Woodhouse had threes a minute apart and two free throws in the run that ended on a UC Iroegbu three at the 5:32 mark.

Stony Brook (8-8, 3-0 America East) won its fourth straight. In their last game, the Seawolves scored the final 21 points to beat Albany, 72-70 when Woodhouse fed Sturdivant for the winning layup with less than a second to play.

Myers had 18 points for Maine (5-14, 1-3) and Vince Eze had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

“At halftime our guys realized we were stagnant offensively,” SBU coach Jeff Boals said. “Tyrell did a really good job keeping us in the game. I thought we really responded in the second half. That last 20 minutes should really give us some confidence.”

SBU women allow only 10 points in 2nd half. Kori Bayne-Walker scored 10 of her 14 points in the second half as the host Seawolves women’s team held Maine to just 10 points in the second half on its way to a 55-41 victory.

Leading 33-30 early in the third quarter, SBU (8-8, 1-2 America East) kept the Black Bears off the scoreboard for 9:20 and built an 11-point lead. Maine (9-9, 2-2) shot only 19.2 percent in the second half.

Christa Scognamiglio had 11 points and seven rebounds in the victory.