Leave it to the newly implemented 90-second possession clock to make an impact in the first game for both No. 5/6 Stony Brook and host No. 19/19 Towson under the new Division I women’s lacrosse rules.

The Seawolves trailed by a goal inside two minutes Saturday before Lynbrook’s Samantha DiSalvo scored the game-tying goal. On Towson’s ensuing possession, the Stony Brook defense cut off all looks at the cage and forced a shot-clock violation, giving the ball back to the Seawolves with 17 seconds remaining.

Mount Sinai’s Kasey Mitchell was awarded a free-position attempt with six seconds left, but instead of a shot, Mitchell slung a pass to Islip’s Kylie Ohlmiller, who netted the game-winning tally.

Stony Brook won, 10-9, in the season opener for both teams.

“Our defense was locked in and they were ready to get the turnover,” said Ohlmiller, who led the Seawolves with four points (one goal, three assists). “I am really grateful for that. It was a really great play on our defense’s part.”

Minutes earlier, the Seawolves were down two players after Ohlmiller and Massapequa’s Kristin Yevoli were both given yellow cards. Still down a goal at that time, the defense suffocated the Towson offense and prevented the Tigers from scoring.

“This was typical February lacrosse,” coach Joe Spallina said. “This was where you do some good and some bad and you win ugly.”

North Babylon’s Ally Kennedy, a freshman midfielder, immediately made an impact on her new team. She scored twice in her first game, including one in which she pressured the goalie and caused a turnover, recovering the groundball and sending one into the open net.

“Ally Kennedy played with zero fear and zero intimidation,” Spallina said. “She was one of our best players today. She probably played the most complete 60-minute game of all our midfielders.”

Shirley’s Courtney Murphy, the first Division I women’s lacrosse player to score 100 goals in a season, was limited to one goal. Disalvo, Kennedy, Yevoli and Northport’s Dorrien Van Dyke each scored two goals. Mitchell had two assists.

Huntington’s Anna Tesoriero made six saves, including five in the second half.

Stony Brook next plays at home Feb. 18 against Bryant.