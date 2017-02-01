Stony Brook added 15 players to its football roster during Wednesday’s national signing day.
The Seawolves signed 12 players to a National Letter of Intent and added three as early enrollees for the 2017 spring semester.
Stony Brook’s class includes East Islip High School offensive lineman Kyle Nunez (6-2, 325). Nunez was a 2016 Newsday All-Long Island first team selection. East Islip, which upset Sayville, 42-35, in the Suffolk III championship game this past season, averaged more than 250 yards on the ground per game behind Nunez.
The Seawolves also added five players from Brooklyn: running back Seba Nekhet (5-10, 170) from Fort Hamilton, defensive back Randy Pringle (6-0, 165) from Christ the King, and defensive back Oniel Stanbury (6-0, 185), wide receiver Jahquel Webb (5-10, 170) and defensive lineman Selwin Wilks (6-2, 280) all from Erasmus Hall.
The other Stony Brook signees are:
Justin Burns (DB — 5-11, 180, Bowie, Md./Bishop McNamara); Reidgee Dimanche (LB — 6-0, 210, Hamilton, N.J./Hamilton West); Briand Dorgil (WR — 6-2, 205, Orlando, Fla./Lake Nona); Delante Hellams, Jr. (WR — 6-0, 190, Washington, D.C./Dematha Catholic); Devan Lawson (TE — 6-3, 240, Chestnut Ridge, N.Y./Spring Valley); Cameron Lucas (OL — 6-5, 305), Lorton, Va./South County; Jabari Reddock (DB — 5-10, 170), Upper Marlboro, Md./Largo); Jean-Paul Roane (WR — 5-10, 180, Sicklerville, N.J./Timber Creek Regional); Travis Tolomei (DE — 6-3, 230, Hershey, Pa./Milton Hershey)
LIU Post signs four. Four Long Island high school football stars were among the 13 recruits who signed National Letters of Intent to play for LIU Post beginning in 2017.
Three are current high school seniors — offensive lineman Greg Amato (6-2, 295) of Floyd, tight end Damien Caffrey (6-5, 230) of Glenn and wide receiver Jaelin Hood (6-0, 195) of Freeport. The other is Stony Brook University transfer Jake Carlock, a 6-2, 225-pound linebacker who starred as a defensive back at Babylon.
