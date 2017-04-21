The Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team has been nearly unstoppable this season, outscoring opponents 216-101 over 14 games and posting a 13-1 record.
The Seawolves are an offensive juggernaut, fueled by players who understand the fundamentals of offense. But the Seawolves like to have some fun on the field, and the creativeness with which they can score has resulted in highlight-reel goals on ESPN’s SportsCenter and other national media.
Sisters Kylie and Taryn Ohlmiller and Dorrien Van Dyke can put on a show, and in the video above, they broke down some of their best trick shots for Newsday at LaValle Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.
From behind-the-back goals to shots from the stadium bleachers, these athletes know how to find the back of the net.
