Stony Brook vs. Hartford
Stony Brook improved to 5-0 in the America East with an 80-64 win over Hartford on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2016, at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Kameron Mitchell moves the ball past Hartford's George Blagojevic during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel prepares to take a free throw during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama sinks a shot from the outside over Hartford's Jason Dunne during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant takes foul shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu looks for an open teammate during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel dunks the ball during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals walks off the court after the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse moves the ball upcourt and directs the offense during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama sinks a foul shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant tries to get around Hartford's Jalen Ross during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu #1 drives the lane and draws a foul during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse sinks a field goal at the buzzer to end the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yehoah prepares to take a foul shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yehoah goes up for a shot while defended by Hartford's Hassan Attia during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse moves the ball up court on a steal past Hartford's Jalen Ross during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his defense near the close of the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant grabs a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yehoah goes up for a shot while defended by Hassan Attia during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Michael Almonacy sets up the offense during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda sinks a three-pointer during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Jakub Petras waits for a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals walks off the court after the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel goes up for a shot and draws a foul from Hartford's John Carroll during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant takes a jump shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama goes up for a shot over Hartford's John Carroll and Jack Hobbs during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his team from the sideline during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yehoah goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Hartford head coach John Gallagher directs his team from the sideline during the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals discusses a call with an official at the close of the first half of Stony Brook's game against Hartford at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Jan. 19, 2017.
