    Stony BrookSportsCollege

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball up court against Vermont guard Kurt Steidl during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook vs. Vermont

    Updated

    Stony Brook hosts Vermont in an America East men's basketball matchup on Saturday at Island FCU Arena.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama is defended by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama is defended by Vermont guard Kurt Steidl and Vermont guard Ernie Duncan during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots for a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots for a three-point basket against Vermont during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball up court against Vermont guard Kurt Steidl during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse draws a foul
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse draws a foul against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals speaks to
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals speaks to a ref during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game against Vermont at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook fans react during the second half
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook fans react during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game against Vermont at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Kameron Mitchell drives the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Kameron Mitchell drives the ball against Vermont during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah is defended by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah is defended by Vermont guard Kurt Steidl during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse sinks a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse sinks a layup ahead of Vermont forward Darren Payen during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse walks down court
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse walks down court ahead of Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes and Vermont forward Payton Henson late in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots a free
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots a free throw against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama fouls Vermont guard
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama fouls Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes sinks a layup against
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes sinks a layup against Stony Brook late in the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook players react from the bench against
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook players react from the bench against Vermont during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama makes a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama makes a layup against Vermont during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama shoots a free
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama shoots a free throw against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel sinks a shot
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel sinks a shot against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots a free
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots a free throw against Vermont during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots for two
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Jakub Petras shoots for two points past Vermont forward Payton Henson during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks to shoot
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks to shoot past Vermont forward Drew Urquhart during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse dribbles between his
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse dribbles between his legs against Vermont guard Trae Bell-Haynes during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse drives past Vermont
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse drives past Vermont guard Kurt Steidl during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel tips off against
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel tips off against Vermont forward Anthony Lamb to start an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama looks for shooting
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama looks for shooting space against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Vermont forward Drew Urquhart and Vermont guard Dre
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Vermont forward Drew Urquhart and Vermont guard Dre Wills box out Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama shoots from the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama shoots from the outside past Vermont guard Kurt Steidl for a basket during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant puts up a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant puts up a shot against Vermont forward Payton Henson during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel dunks against Vermont
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel dunks against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel dunks against Vermont
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel dunks against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    A Stony Brook band member plays the cymbals
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    A Stony Brook band member plays the cymbals during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game against Vermont at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama drives along the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama drives along the baseline before shooting for a basket against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks for shooting
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks for shooting space against Vermont forward Drew Urquhart during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant sinks a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant sinks a layup defended by Vermont forward Drew Urquhart during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball up court against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots a free
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots a free throw against Vermont during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel defends a shot
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel defends a shot attempt by Vermont forward Anthony Lamb during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant attempts a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant attempts a layup defended by Vermont forward Payton Henson during the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

