The fourth-seeded Stony Brook men’s lacrosse team couldn’t keep up with the high-powered Albany offense, dropping its America East semifinal, 19-6, at Albany University yesterday.

Top-seeded Albany (13-2) — ranked No. 7 in the country — used an 8-0 second quarter to take a 12-1 lead into halftime, outshooting Stony Brook 23-8 in the half and 46-23 for the game.

Stony Brook finished with a 7-7 record.

“Congratulations to Albany, clearly they were the better team,” coach Jim Nagle said. “I’m happy with our team’s season. I thought we had a real tough schedule and a very young team and certainly to get to the conference tournament in a real competitive conference is an accomplishment for us.”

Kyle McClancy and Justin Reh each had four goals for Albany. Adam Osika added three goals and Connor Fields — the conference’s leading scorer — had two goals and five assists.

Cory VanGinhoven, Tom Haun, Jeff Reh, Wayne White, Ryan Norton and Ryan Bitzer scored for Stony Brook. Bitzer extended his point-scoring streak to 35 games with a point in his final collegiate game.

The Great Danes dominated possession, winning 25 of 29 faceoffs.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Bitzer, of Riverhead, finished his senior season as Stony Brook’s leading scorer with 50 points on 19 goals and 31 assists. Senior Alex Corpolongo had his goal-scoring streak of 31 games snapped, but finished as the Seawolves’ leading goal-scorer this year with 33.

Corpolongo was thankful for his opportunity to play college lacrosse at Stony Brook, saying he wasn’t “hugely recruited but really wanted to play.”

“Coach Nagle brought me in and just allowed me to chase my dream and I’m really grateful for that,” said Corpolongo, who graduates as a top-10 goal-scorer in Stony Brook program history.