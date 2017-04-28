Stony Brook vs. Binghamton
Stony Brook hosted Binghamton in an America East men's lacrosse game on Friday, April 28, 2017, at LaValle Stadium.
Stony Brook's Ryland Rees (17) brings the ball up field while being chased by Binghamton's Griffin Konen (19) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) shoots while getting hit by Binghamton's Garrett Waldron (31) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Connor Grippe (21) carries the ball while covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Kyle Abdellatif (11) and Binghamton's Ryan Winkoff (44) go for a loose ball in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Timothy Mattiace (2) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Alex Corpolongo (7) fires a shot in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Michael Bollinger (47) makes a save in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) gets a shot off while getting knocked down by Binghamton's Zach Barrett (5) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) shoots and scores in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Joe Grossi (24) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.
