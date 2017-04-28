Subscribe
    Stony BrookSportsCollege

    Stony Brook vs. Binghamton

    sports@newsday.com

    Stony Brook hosted Binghamton in an America East men's lacrosse game on Friday, April 28, 2017, at LaValle Stadium.

    Stony Brook's Ryland Rees (17) brings the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Ryland Rees (17) brings the ball up field while being chased by Binghamton's Griffin Konen (19) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) shoots while getting
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) shoots while getting hit by Binghamton's Garrett Waldron (31) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Connor Grippe (21) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Connor Grippe (21) carries the ball while covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Kyle Abdellatif (11) and Binghamton's Ryan
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Kyle Abdellatif (11) and Binghamton's Ryan Winkoff (44) go for a loose ball in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Ryan Bitzer (9) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Timothy Mattiace (2) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Alex Corpolongo (7) fires a shot
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Alex Corpolongo (7) fires a shot in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Michael Bollinger (47) makes a save
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Michael Bollinger (47) makes a save in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) gets a shot
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) gets a shot off while getting knocked down by Binghamton's Zach Barrett (5) in the second quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) shoots and scores
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) shoots and scores in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Chris Pickel (13) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Stephen Petrelli (9) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball
    (Credit: Bob Sorensen)

    Stony Brook's Jeff Reh (5) carries the ball while being covered by Binghamton's Joe Grossi (24) in the first quarter during the NCAA Division I Mens Lacrosse game between Stony Brook and Binghamton on Friday April 28, 2017 at Stony Brook University.

