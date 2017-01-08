HIGHLIGHTS Sturdivant hits winning layup with .6 of a second left

Woodhouse (21 points) sets up winning basket

There were fists in the air and punches to the gut, because the result was stunning and inexplicable for both teams. Stony Brook had just rallied from a 19-point deficit with less than six minutes left, scoring the game’s final 21 points to defeat Albany, 72-70, Sunday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

It created even more sizzle to the always red-hot rivalry between the America East schools.

“That was crazy, a great game to play in,’’ said guard Lucas Woodhouse, who scored a game-high 21 points and assisted on Tyrell Sturdivant’s winning layup with six-tenths of a second left. Stony Brook is 7-8, 2-0 in the conference. Albany is 9-8, 0-2.

The post-snowstorm crowd of of 2,962 nearly replicated the noise created last March when the Seawolves beat Vermont to win the conference title and earn their first bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

Stony Brook’s staff will take a look at past games, but it likely was the program’s biggest comeback given the deficit and time remaining.

The 21-0 run started after Albany’s Mike Rowley made a layup to make the score 70-51 with 5:55 to play. They turned out to be the last points for the Great Danes, who had led by 21 in the second half.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sturdivant started the rally with two free throws before Woodhouse, a graduate of Harborfields High School, scored 10 straight points, including two three-pointers. As Stony Brook turned up the pressure on its press, Albany was missing shots and turning the ball over, and it became worse when ball handler David Nichols fouled out. The Great Danes committed 19 turnovers, including eight in the final 5:28.

“We got a little lazy, I think because of the score,’’ said Albany coach Will Brown, a graduate of Miller Place High School. “Then when David fouled out, it all went south. Nobody wanted to handle the ball. There are five guys on the floor, and not one of them wanted to handle it. It was a complete meltdown. I’ve been doing this for a while, I’m not sure I’ve seen anything like that. I’ve seen 20-point leads in a half disappear, but 20 points in seven minutes? When we dribbled it, we dribbled it into bad spots. And when you turn it over and then you foul, now you’re not getting a chance to defend at all.

“They’re hanging their heads, they’re stunned. That’s probably the best word for it. As stunned as I feel right now, I think they were stunned on the court as well. Instead of punching the adversity in the face, knocking it out, we let it get to us.’’

Woodhouse’s second three-pointer made it 70-66 with 2:30 left. A turnover by Albany’s Joe Cremo returned possession to the Seawolves and Sturdivant laid the ball in, making it 70-68.

The building’s occupants roared.

“They really came alive when we started playing well,’’ Woodhouse said. “We fed off them. It was a great crowd for a huge snowstorm (Saturday), so we’ve got to give credit to the fans coming out for the game. They’re a big reason how we came back, all the energy.’’

With 1:11 left, Roland Nymas tied it with two free throws. At the 18-second mark, Cremo committed his fifth turnover of the game, which led to Stony Brook’s final possession.

First-year coach Jeff Boals heard about the history between the teams, including Stony Brook’s agonizing losses in the conference tournament, but this was his first close-up look.

“Welcome to the rivalry,” he said.