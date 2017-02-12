Stony Brook vs. Maine

Stony BrookSports•College

Stony Brook Seawolves forward Tyrell Sturdivant (12) gets past Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) brings the ball up during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) takes a fadeaway shot over Maine Black Bears guard Jaquan McKennon (23) as forward Jakub Petras (32) looks on during the second half of a game against at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) A Stony Brook cheerleader performs during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) drives past Maine Black Bears guard Danny Evans (5) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves forward Jakub Petras (32) shoots over Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) works on Maine Black Bears guard Jaquan McKennon (23) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) goes to the hoop on Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves forward Jakub Petras (32) shoots over Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots over Maine Black Bears guard Austin Howard (2) and forward Andrew Fleming (0) as forward Jakub Petras (32) looks on during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) drives on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard UC Iroegbu (1) gets past Maine Black Bears guard Jaquan McKennon (23) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Bryan Sekunda (22) shoots during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) looks to get past Maine Black Bears guard Austin Howard (2) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves forward Tyrell Sturdivant (12) drives on Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves head coach Jeff Boals talks to a referee during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) shoots on Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves head coach Jeff Boals talks to guard UC Iroegbu (1) and guard Roland Nyama (24) during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) works past Maine Black Bears guard Jaquan McKennon (23) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Maine Black Bears guard Wesley Myers (10) fights through a pick by Stony Brook Seawolves forward Jakub Petras (32) as guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) looks to make a play during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) shoots on Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Kameron Mitchell (3) shoots during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) drives on Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) looks to get past Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) and guard Austin Howard (2) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) and Maine Black Bears guard Jaquan McKennon (23) fight for a ball during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves forward Jakub Petras (32) shoots during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) shoots over Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) goes to the hoop past Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) is fouled by Maine Black Bears guard Danny Evans (5) as Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) tries to block it during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) shoots over Maine Black Bears guard Austin Howard (2) and forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) drives on Maine Black Bears guard Ryan Bernstein (3) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) drives on Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) shoots over Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook dance team members perform during the second half of a game against the Maine Black Bears at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Lucas Woodhouse (34) dribbles past Maine Black Bears forward Andrew Fleming (0) during the second half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) goes up over Maine Black Bears forward Marko Pirovic (4) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.

(Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) (Credit: Lee S Weissman / Lee S. Weissman) Stony Brook Seawolves guard Roland Nyama (24) drives on Maine Black Bears guard Danny Evans (5) during the first half of a game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Feb. 12, 2017.