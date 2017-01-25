Stony Brook vs. Maryland-Baltimore County

Stony BrookSports•College

Tyrell Sturdivant #12 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives to the basket against Nolan Gerrity #35 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tyrell Sturdivant #12 of the Stony Brook Seawolves is defended by Arkel Lamar #33 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Akwasi Yeboah #15 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a shot against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Roland Nyama #24 of the Stony Brook Seawolves handles the ball on offense against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Jeff Boals of the Stony Brook Seawolves speaks with Michael Almonacy #2 during a stoppage against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Josh Caray play-by-play announcer and "voice of the Seawolves" calls a game between the Stony Brook Seawolves and the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Lucas Woodhouse #34 of the Stony Brook Seawolves is defended by K.J. Maura #11 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Josh Caray play-by-play announcer and "voice of the Seawolves" calls a game between the Stony Brook Seawolves and the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) UC Iroegbu #1 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a free throw against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Jairus Lyles #10 of the UMBC Retrievers is defended by Kameron Mitchell #3 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Bryan Sekunda #22 of the Stony Brook Seawolves handles the ball on offense against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Will Darley #12 of the UMBC Retrievers grabs the rebound away from Jakub Petras #32 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Jeff Boals of the Stony Brook Seawolves looks on as Arkel Lamar #33 of the UMBC Retrievers is defended by Jakub Petras #32 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Junior Saintel #11 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives to the basket against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) The UMBC Retrievers celebrate a play against the Stony Brook Seawolves during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tyrell Sturdivant #12 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a shot against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tyrell Sturdivant #12 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives to the basket against Nolan Gerrity #35 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) UC Iroegbu #1 of the Stony Brook Seawolves handles the ball on offense against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) K.J. Maura #11 of the UMBC Retrievers is defended by Michael Almonacy #2 of the Stony Brook Seawolves during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Akwasi Yeboah #15 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a lay up against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Akwasi Yeboah #15 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a free throw against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) A general view of Island Federal Credit Union Arena during an NCAA basketball game between the Stony Brook Seawolves and the UMBC Retrievers at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Tyrell Sturdivant #12 of the Stony Brook Seawolves is defended by Arkel Lamar #33 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Roland Nyama #24 of the Stony Brook Seawolves attempts a shot defended by Jourdan Grant #5 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Lucas Woodhouse #34 of the Stony Brook Seawolves is defended by Arkel Lamar #33 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Roland Nyama #24 of the Stony Brook Seawolves is boxed out by Will Darley #12 of the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Head coach Ryan Odom of the UMBC Retrievers looks on against the Stony Brook Seawolvesduring an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Akwasi Yeboah #15 of the Stony Brook Seawolves drives to the basket against the UMBC Retrievers during an NCAA basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York on Wednesday, January 25, 2017. NCAA Basketball between UMBC and Stony Brook.