Stony Brook vs. New Hampshire
Stony Brook beat New Hampshire, 64-61, in an America East men's basketball game Wednesday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant is defended by New Hampshire forward Iba Camara in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama looks for shooting space against New Hampshire forward Tanner Leissner in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel dunks against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy drives to the basket against New Hampshire guard Jordan Reed in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse is defended by New Hampshire guard Jordan Reed in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah shoots from the outside past New Hampshire forward Luke Rosinski in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard UC Iroegbu looks to shoot for a basket against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball up court against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
New Hampshire guard Jaleen Smith defends a layup attempt by Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama shoots for a layup past New Hampshire guard Jaleen Smith in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant is defended by New Hampshire guard Darryl Stewart in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Michael Almonacy brings the ball up court against New Hampshire guard Jordan Reed in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama attempts a shot defended by New Hampshire forward Tanner Leissner in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant shoots a free throw against New Hampshire in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017.
