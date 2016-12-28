Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Stony BrookSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives the ball (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives the ball defended by NJIT forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook vs. NJIT

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Stony Brook fell to NJIT, 64-61, in a men's basketball game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks for shooting
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant looks for shooting space defended by NJIT forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama brings the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama brings the ball up court against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama puts up a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama puts up a shot defended by NJIT guard Rob Ukawuba in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel takes the opening
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Junior Saintel takes the opening tipoff against NJIT forward Abdul Lewis to start an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant is defended by
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant is defended by NJIT forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse drives to the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse drives to the basket defended by NJIT forward Mohamed Bendary in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Kameron Mitchell shoots a free
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Kameron Mitchell shoots a free throw against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the basket defended by NJIT forward Anthony Tarke in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse brings the ball up court against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama sinks a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama sinks a layup against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah drives to the basket defended by NJIT forward Anthony Tarke in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his players during a timeout against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah attempts a shot
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Akwasi Yeboah attempts a shot against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse sinks a three-point
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse sinks a three-point shot against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda drives the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Bryan Sekunda drives the ball defended by NJIT guard Tim Coleman in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama puts up a
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Roland Nyama puts up a shot against NJIT in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse scores a layup
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook guard Lucas Woodhouse scores a layup past NJIT forward Mohamed Bendary in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives the ball
    (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke)

    Stony Brook forward Tyrell Sturdivant drives the ball defended by NJIT forward Abdul Lewis in the first half of an NCAA men's basketball game at IFCU Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Related Media

    Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse and Kameron Mitchell react SBU falls short to NJIT in last second

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.