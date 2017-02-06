Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Stony BrookSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, drives to the (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, drives to the net past Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook vs. UMass-Lowell

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Stony Brook defeated UMass-Lowell, 83-72, in an America East men's basketball game Monday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to Lucas Woodhouse, 34, during a timeout in the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda, 22, shoots a three-pointer
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda, 22, shoots a three-pointer during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, drives to the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, drives to the net past Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, grabs a rebound
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, grabs a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, goes up for
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah, 15, goes up for
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah, 15, goes up for a shot over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals watches his
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals watches his defense during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his defense in the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, plays defense against
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, plays defense against Ryan Jones, 0, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama goes up for a
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, on Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, drives to the
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, drives to the net past Tyler Livingston, 24, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, 11, takes a foul
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, 11, takes a foul shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, on Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, fights for a
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, fights for a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Junior Saintel dunks the ball during
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Junior Saintel dunks the ball during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Feb. 6, 2017 at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Stony Brook's Michael Almonacy, 2, goes up for
    (Credit: Daniel De Mato)

    Stony Brook's Michael Almonacy, 2, goes up for a layup over Ryan Joness, 0, Jahad Thomas, 10, and Tyler Livingston, 24, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.