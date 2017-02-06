Stony Brook vs. UMass-Lowell
Stony Brook defeated UMass-Lowell, 83-72, in an America East men's basketball game Monday at Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals talks to Lucas Woodhouse, 34, during a timeout in the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Bryan Sekunda, 22, shoots a three-pointer during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, drives to the net past Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, grabs a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Akwasi Yeboah, 15, goes up for a shot over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals watches his defense during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook head coach Jeff Boals directs his defense in the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's UC Iroegbu, 1, plays defense against Ryan Jones, 0, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama goes up for a shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, on Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Lucas Woodhouse, 34, drives to the net past Tyler Livingston, 24, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel, 11, takes a foul shot during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Roland Nyama, 24, sinks a three-pointer over Jahad Thomas, 10, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, on Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Tyrell Sturdivant, 12, fights for a rebound during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowellon Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Junior Saintel dunks the ball during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Feb. 6, 2017 at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
Stony Brook's Michael Almonacy, 2, goes up for a layup over Ryan Joness, 0, Jahad Thomas, 10, and Tyler Livingston, 24, during the first half of Stony Brook's game against UMass Lowell on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, at Stony Brook's Island Federal Credit Union Arena.
