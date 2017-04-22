A career day from Emma Schait and a nine-point performance from Kylie Ohlmiller helped Stony Brook clinch home-field advantage in the America East women’s lacrosse tournament.

Schait had six goals and an assist and Ohlmiller added four goals and five assists to lead the No. 4 Seawolves to a 19-8 win over host UMBC Saturday afternoon. Stony Brook improved to 5-0 in league play and secured the top-seed in the conference.

The Seawolves (14-1) outshot UMBC 39-33 but built a bigger lead thanks to clinical finishing in front of the net. Stony Brook converted on 48.7% of its shots, while holding the Retrievers to a 24.2% conversion rate. Schait, a Seaford product, was the team’s most efficient attacker, scoring her career-high six goals on just seven shots.

Stony Brook got off to a 4-0 start, after Schait scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes of the game and Ohlmiller scored with 19:53 left in the period. Schait scored again nearly two minutes later and after UMBC got on the board, she netted her fourth with 14:20 left in the first half.

After UMBC (10-5, 3-2 in the AE) scored to make it 5-2 with a little over 14 minutes left in the period, Stony Brook finished the half on a 6-1 run. In the second half, the Seawolves’ lead never dropped under seven goals.

Taryn Ohlmiller added a goal and five assists, and Dorien Van Dyke and Ally Kennedy both had two goals and an assist for Stony Brook. Anna Tesoriero made 12 saves on 20 shots on goal as the Seawolves held an opponent under 10 goals for the 12th time this season.

Stony Brook, which has outscored its opponents by 10 goals per game in conference play, is seeking its fifth consecutive conference tournament title. The Seawolves will travel to Hofstra for a non-league game on Friday before their regular season finale at home against UMass Lowell on Saturday.

The America East tournament begins on May 5.