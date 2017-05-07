America East women's lacrosse final: Stony Brook vs. Albany

Stony Brook defeated Albany, 14-12, in the America East women's lacrosse tournament championship on Sunday afternoon, claiming its fifth straight title and clinching a berth in the NCAA tournament.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke drops her stick after she scores a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller follows through her shot for a goal against Albany goalie Erin Leghart in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller pivots before she shoots past AlbanyÕs Sierra McIver for a goal in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Ally Kennedy is defended by AlbanyÕs Megan Mikolajek in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Kristin Yevoli drives the ball against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke shoots to score past AlbanyÕs Kaylee Rickert and goalie Erin Leghart in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller drops her stick after scoring a goal as AlbanyÕs Megan Mikolajek looks on in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players celebrate a goal as Albany goalie Georgia Schneidereith looks on in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players raise their championship trophy after defeating Albany in the America East Conference final women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller shoots to score a goal past AlbanyÕs Sierra McIver in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players and coaches pose for a photo with their championship trophy after defeating Albany in in America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke is defended by AlbanyÕs Kaylee Rickert in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller sets for a free-position shot against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero defends against AlbanyÕs Kenzie Neal in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller drives toward the net on a free position shot for a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Mackenzie Burns is defended by AlbanyÕs Emma Powlin in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller shoots on Albany goalie Erin Leghart in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook defender Brooke Gubitosi, defender Ashley Gomes and goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero defend against AlbanyÕs Sarah Martin in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players mob Stony Brook goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero after their win against Albany in the America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Dorrien Van Dyke reacts after she scores a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players raise their championship trophy after defeating Albany in the America East Conference final women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Keri McCarthy controls the ball against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller shoots for a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Kristin Yevoli follows through her shot for a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players celebrate a goal as Albany players react in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller drives around the net to shoot on Albany goalie Erin Leghart in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Ally Kennedy drives to the net for a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller scores a goal past Albany goalie Georgia Schneidereith in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller shoots for a free-position goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Ally Kennedy is defended by AlbanyÕs Megan Mikolajek in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller shoots to score a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Kristin Yevoli leaps to win a draw control against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players celebrate a goal as Albany goalie Georgia Schneidereith looks on in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller reacts after she falls to the turf while scoring a goal against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Taryn Ohlmiller shoots for a goal as AlbanyÕs Sierra McIver defends in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook defender Brooke Gubitosi, defender Ashley Gomes and goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero defend against AlbanyÕs Sarah Martin in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Keri McCarthy, attacker Kylie Ohlmiller and midfielder Ally Kennedy celebrate a goal as AlbanyÕs Megan Mikolajek looks away in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook attacker Kylie Ohlmiller and attacker Taryn Ohlmiller flip the ball behind the net against Albany in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook players mob Stony Brook goalkeeper Anna Tesoriero after their win against Albany in the America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Stony Brook midfielder Ally Kennedy is sandwiched between AlbanyÕs Megan Mikolajek and Sarah Martin in an America East Conference championship women's lacrosse game at LaValle Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2017.