LOWELL, Mass. — Tyrell Sturdivant was 10 of 12 from the field and 8 of 10 from the line in scoring a career-high 28 points to help Stony Brook remain unbeaten in league play with an 86-75 win at UMass Lowell on Monday.
Sturdivant scored seven straight Stony Brook points in the second half for a 75-68 lead with 4:37 left and his assist to Lucas Woodhouse on their next possession made it 78-70. UMass Lowell didn’t score again until the final minute.
Stony Brook (9-8, 4-0 America East) won its fifth straight.
Woodhouse made three of Stony Brook’s 11 three-pointers and had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Roland Nyama had 10 points.
Tyler Livingston hit five three-pointers and scored 23 points for UMass Lowell (8-11, 3-2), which was 11-for-24 (45.8 percent) from deep. Jahad Thomas had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Ryan Jones chipped in 16 points. — AP
